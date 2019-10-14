Breaking News
Meet the Candidates event coming up in Elmira

Election

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Voters wishing to know more about the candidates in this year’s general election can meet the candidates on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the YWCA.

The event, which begins at 7:00 p.m., is put on by the Chemung County Council of Women, and the YWCA. It is free and open to the public with light refreshments available at 6:30 p.m.

Each candidate in a contested election will have an opportunity to address the audience and to answer questions. If time allows, a question/answer period will follow.

Each candidate is welcome to bring campaign literature to the event.

