Mitrano Addresses The Stimulus Acts and The Impact on NY 23

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- During a call open to all on Thursday, April 23, Tracy Mitrano, Democratic Congressional Candidate for the 2020 Elections talked about her concerns with the results thus far from the stimulus bills and the ways in which she sees they have failed New York’s 23rd district.

Mitrano opened up talking about the different areas of concern where the CARES Act failed to reach those most in need, in particular, small businesses, farmers, and working and middle class families.

On special interests, for example, and its influence on the stimulus she said, “Half a trillion dollars has already been lost to large corporations that use subsidiaries as their loophole in order to get this money.” She added, “Meanwhile Tom Reed and other politicians, realizing that corporations got most of the pie, want to ask taxpayers for another half trillion dollars to fix their lack of oversight.”

Mitrano also expressed concern for how the increasing debt, on top of our current deficit, will impact our district’s ability to get the support for areas in need – from infrastructure, to education, and healthcare. “We must keep an eye on what congress and this presidential administration is doing at this moment, because we can plan better.”

To watch the full presentation, as well as hear questions and comments from her audience, please see the complete video here.

