New York State electors to cast ballots Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State’s electors will meet up in Albany to cast their ballots in the electoral college for the presidential election on Monday. New York is a winner take all state, so all of the electors will be for Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden.

Despite worries with the rising COVID-19 numbers, delegates will vote in-person, as state election law requires it, so they’ll be moving it from the Senate chamber to the much larger Assembly chamber to allow distancing, everyone will wear masks, and will leave directly after the vote is cast.

Some electors have already expressed confidence that the process can be done safely.

“It’s really an honor and a privilege to be part of this process. It’s a process that I know we’re still continuing to talk about and debate in this country as to whether the electoral college has really sort of served out its useful life and that we should be looking at a popular vote, but for now this is what’s constitutionally required,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

Other electors in the group of 29 are Governor Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James, and both Bill and Hillary Clinton.