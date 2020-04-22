New York State Presidential Primary Election postponed due to COVID-19

(WEMT) – All New York State Presidential Primary elections have been postponed until June 23,

according to the Steuben County Board of Elections.

Early voting has also been moved to June 13 – 21, board officials said.

The Steuben Board of Elections office remains closed to walk-ins until further notice.

Those requiring the Steuben board’s services may call for an appointment or more information at (607) 664-2261, (607) 664-2262; or email VOlin@steubencountyny.gov or KPenziul@steubencountyny.gov

For more information, go to www.Steubencony.org/boe