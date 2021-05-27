Tonight: Mayoral forum on PIX11

New York City’s leading Democratic candidates for mayor sat down for an exclusive forum on PIX11 News.

The mayoral forum, airing live on PIX11 Thursday from 8-10 p.m., will be available on PIX11 and on live-streams on PIX11.com and on the PIX11 News app. You can also refresh this story at that time to watch live.

Candidates featured in the May 27 forum include Kathryn Garcia, Eric Adams, Andrew Yang, Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley, Shaun Donovan and Ray McGuire.

Ahead of the forum, get to know the candidates on a personal level by clicking the below stories:

The candidates hoping to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio as New York City’s leader sat down with PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff to discuss a wide-range of topics, including housing, policing, schools, crime, transit and the budget.

Mayoral hopefuls shared their views as New York City faces the prospect of rebuilding from the coronavirus pandemic. There’s also been a spike in crime, which is a top issue for voters, according to a new PIX11, NewsNation, Emerson College poll.

The majority of poll respondents said crime should be the top priority for the city’s new chief executive, with shootings up 166 percent year over year in April, according to NYPD data.

Voters tuning into the race a month before the June 22 primary can learn more not just about their candidate of choice, but also about the other mayoral hopefuls: something that’s increasingly important with ranked choice voting, which allows New York’s secondary choices to be considered.

Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the forum on Twitter using #PIXMayoralForum. After the forum, coverage can be found at pix11.com/nycmayoralforum.

There will also be a live one-hour debate between Republican mayoral candidates on Thursday, June 3 from 8 to 9 p.m. Catch a recap of both the forum and debate that night, from 9 to 10 p.m.