NYS Electoral College casts ballots for president at Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday, December 14 marked the 59th meeting of the New York State Electoral College. Twenty-nine electors from across the state met at the Capitol Monday afternoon to cast their votes.

“It is a solemn and essential duty, a duty that is part of the fabric of our Constitution and our democracy,” said New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado.

New York’s electoral college gathered in the Assembly Chamber, the largest chamber in the Capitol to allow for social distancing. The chamber was deep cleaned ahead of time, and plexiglass barriers were set up. Electors also wore masks.

Some of the state’s electors included former first couple Bill and Hillary Clinton, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

Governor Andrew Cuomo was selected to serve as the group’s president.

New York is a winner-take-all state, so all electoral votes went to Democrat candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Elector and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who won the popular vote in 2016, but lost the electoral college tweeted, “I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office. But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

States across the country also held their own electoral college meetings Monday to cast votes.

New York’s meeting took less than an hour.

New York’s electors have unanimously agreed to forego their compensation as electors and instead have it go to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight poverty.