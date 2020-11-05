Pa. lieutenant governor predicts Biden will win state’s 20 electoral votes

PENNSYLVANIA (NBC NEWS) – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said that his state’s ballot-counting process is “drawing to a close” and believes that the outstanding ballots will deliver the state’s 20 electoral votes to Joe Biden.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania had about 768,000 ballots remaining that needed to be counted, which Fetterman said in an interview on MSNBC would be enough to “probably deliver our Commonwealth to the [former] vice president at this point, based on previous modeling of how those ballots have been performing with respect to, whether it’s for the [former] vice president, or the president.”

While Fetterman declined to predict when he believes his state would finish counting, he indicated that it was possible it would be done by Thursday evening.

“Things are drawing to a close,” said Fetterman, who reiterated that the outstanding ballots in his state will be favorable to Biden’s chances to carry Pennsylvania, which Trump won in 2016.

Asked about any irregularities from the election in his state, he said it’s been “incredibly smooth” and suggested that the only issue has been the lawsuits the Trump campaign is mounting.

“You have the Trump campaign showing up on our corner in Philadelphia like some sad carnival barker, making outlandish claims,” he said. “That’s the only problem.”