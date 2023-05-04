(WETM) – Parents and community members will head to the polls this month for their annual school budget and school board votes across New York and Pennsylvania.
For more information about any of these elections, call your school district office or visit their website. WETM will have full coverage of the winners and the budgets that pass on May 16, 2023.
New York
WETM has compiled a list of proposed budgets for school districts in Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, and Tioga Counties in New York for the 2023-2024 school year. There are also open seats on school boards of education, which are included in the list, as well as the number of candidates running for the seats.
See the list of proposed budgets, tax rate changes, board seats, and voting hours below:
Pennsylvania
In Pennsylvania, several schools in Bradford and Tioga Counties have open seats on their school boards. All these positions are for four-year terms (except for one Wellsboro seat) and will be voted on during the May 16, 2023 general primary election.
Democratic Primary School Board Candidates
- Sayre Area School Director (vote for no more than 5)
- Patricia Hughey
- Jo Ann Sabatura
- Andrew Hickey
- Bryan Roof II
- Donald Skerpon
- Debra Agnew
- Peter J. Quattrini, Jr.
Republican Primary School Board Candidates
- Athens Area School Director (vote for no more than 2)
- Christopher D. Jones
- Chuck Frisbie
- Bryan Tate
- Canton Area School Director (vote for no more than 2)
- Matthew Jennings
- Arica Jennings
- David DeCristo
- Sayre Area School Director
- Debra Agnew
- Andrew Hickey
- Donald F. Skerpon
- Bryan Roof II
- Patricia Hughey
- Peter J. Quattrini, Jr.
- Troy Area School Director Region 1 (vote for no more than 2)
- Lisa Campbell
- Shawn Bruce
- Kevin Zufall
- Tad Culkin
- Troy Area School Director Region 2 (vote for one)
- Tytus Lee Zimmerman
- Sarah Murray
- Southern Tioga School Director Region 1 (vote for one)
- William Faughnan
- Chad J. Riley
- Alice Wheeland
- Southern Tioga School Director Region 2 (vote for one)
- Ivan J. Erway
- Matt Harold
- Wellsboro Area School Director (vote for no more than 5)
- David Messineo
- Jerry Curreri
- Linda M. West
- Scotty W. Brown
- Dan Novak
- Glen Thomas Reese
- Rebecca Charles
- James Guignard
- Wellsboro Area School Director 2-year term (vote for one)
- Eric Baldwin
- David Messneo