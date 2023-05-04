(WETM) – Parents and community members will head to the polls this month for their annual school budget and school board votes across New York and Pennsylvania.

For more information about any of these elections, call your school district office or visit their website.

New York

WETM has compiled a list of proposed budgets for school districts in Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, and Tioga Counties in New York for the 2023-2024 school year. There are also open seats on school boards of education, which are included in the list, as well as the number of candidates running for the seats.

See the list of proposed budgets, tax rate changes, board seats, and voting hours below:

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, several schools in Bradford and Tioga Counties have open seats on their school boards. All these positions are for four-year terms (except for one Wellsboro seat) and will be voted on during the May 16, 2023 general primary election.

Democratic Primary School Board Candidates

Sayre Area School Director (vote for no more than 5) Patricia Hughey Jo Ann Sabatura Andrew Hickey Bryan Roof II Donald Skerpon Debra Agnew Peter J. Quattrini, Jr.



Republican Primary School Board Candidates