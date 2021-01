WASHINGTON D.C. (WETM) – Congressman Fred Keller has tweeted a statement as protesters overrun the U.S. Capitol building and break into the Senate chambers.

The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American. This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. God bless our Capitol police and first responders. — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) January 6, 2021

