Shapiro expected to endorse Rep. Davis for Lieutenant Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is expected to endorse Rep. Austin Davis of McKeesport on the gubernatorial ticket for Shapiro’s run for governor in 2022, according to a Democratic source.

Shapiro has yet to officially confirm reports about Davis joining the ticket, but he provided the following statement:

“Austin Davis has a strong track record of fighting for the people of the western Pennsylvania, and I’m excited that he’s taking steps toward running for Lieutenant Governor.” ATTORNEY GENERAL JOSH SHAPIRO

Davis was first elected to the state house in 2018. He is the first African-American to represent the McKeesport area in Harrisburg.