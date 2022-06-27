(WETM) – Voters across New York State will head to the polls on June 28 for the 2022 primary elections. Southern Tier voters have several elections to pay attention to, including county legislative seats, town justices, and committee members.
Hundreds of people in the Southern Tier had already cast their ballots for early voting, according to local boards of elections. In Schuyler County, 99 people voted early, 307 in Chemung County, and 482 in Steuben County.
August 23, 2022 will also be the special election for New York’s 23rd Congressional seat after former Congressman Tom Reed announced his resignation in May.
More information about voting in the primaries is available on the Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler County Board of Elections websites.
See below for a breakdown of races and candidates in the Southern Tier with Chemung County having the most races. The list includes statewide races, including governor and lieutenant governor:
New York State
Republican Governor Candidates
- Rob Astorino
- Andrew Giuliani
- Harry Wilson
- Lee Zeldin
Democratic Governor Candidates
- Kathy Hochul
- Thomas Suozzi
- Jumaane Williams
Democratic Lieutenant Governor Candidates
- Ana Maria Archila
- Diana Reyna
- Antonio Delgado
Chemung County
County Legislature District 1 – Republican Candidates
- Brent Tarntino
- Francis Freeman
- Lawana Morse
County Legislature District 1 – Conservative Candidates
- Francis Freeman
- Lawana Morse
County Legislature District 2 – Republican Candidates
- Jonathan Pitman
- Michael Sagilbene
County Legislature District 3- Republican Candidates
- William Goodwin
- Thomas Sweet (incumbent)
County Legislature District 5 – Republican Candidates
- Mark Margeson (incumbent)
- Kenneth Miller
County Legislature District 6 – Republican Candidates
- Ryan Purvis
- Brian Hyland (incumbent)
County Legislature District 7 – Republican Candidates
- James Palmer
- Christopher Denton
County Legislature District 8 – Republican Candidates
- Frank Cicci, Jr.
- Kaili Evans
- Steven Pickering
County Legislature District 10 – Republican Candidates
- Anthony Moss
- Martin Chalk (incumbent)
County Legislature District 11 – Democratic Candidates
- Tanisha Logan-Lattimore
- Brent Stermer
County Legislature District 13 – Republican Candidates
- Scott Drake (incumbent)
- Caleb Hafler
County Legislature District 14 – Republican Candidates
- Michael Smith (incumbent)
- Troy Dygert
- Cathy Hendrickson
New York State Democratic Committee 124th Assembly District
- Willie Owens
- Nicholas Ahearn
Steuben County
Campbell Town Justice
- Christina Thomas
- Kathy Darcangelo
Freeman Councilman
- Seth Hilton
- Bert Candee
County Committee Member (vote for two)
- Wendell Freelove
- Michael Hamilton
- Patricia Johnson