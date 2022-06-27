(WETM) – Voters across New York State will head to the polls on June 28 for the 2022 primary elections. Southern Tier voters have several elections to pay attention to, including county legislative seats, town justices, and committee members.

Hundreds of people in the Southern Tier had already cast their ballots for early voting, according to local boards of elections. In Schuyler County, 99 people voted early, 307 in Chemung County, and 482 in Steuben County.

August 23, 2022 will also be the special election for New York’s 23rd Congressional seat after former Congressman Tom Reed announced his resignation in May.

More information about voting in the primaries is available on the Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler County Board of Elections websites.

See below for a breakdown of races and candidates in the Southern Tier with Chemung County having the most races. The list includes statewide races, including governor and lieutenant governor:

New York State

Republican Governor Candidates

Rob Astorino

Andrew Giuliani

Harry Wilson

Lee Zeldin

Democratic Governor Candidates

Kathy Hochul

Thomas Suozzi

Jumaane Williams

Democratic Lieutenant Governor Candidates

Ana Maria Archila

Diana Reyna

Antonio Delgado

Chemung County

County Legislature District 1 – Republican Candidates

Brent Tarntino

Francis Freeman

Lawana Morse

County Legislature District 1 – Conservative Candidates

Francis Freeman

Lawana Morse

County Legislature District 2 – Republican Candidates

Jonathan Pitman

Michael Sagilbene

County Legislature District 3- Republican Candidates

William Goodwin

Thomas Sweet (incumbent)

County Legislature District 5 – Republican Candidates

Mark Margeson (incumbent)

Kenneth Miller

County Legislature District 6 – Republican Candidates

Ryan Purvis

Brian Hyland (incumbent)

County Legislature District 7 – Republican Candidates

James Palmer

Christopher Denton

County Legislature District 8 – Republican Candidates

Frank Cicci, Jr.

Kaili Evans

Steven Pickering

County Legislature District 10 – Republican Candidates

Anthony Moss

Martin Chalk (incumbent)

County Legislature District 11 – Democratic Candidates

Tanisha Logan-Lattimore

Brent Stermer

County Legislature District 13 – Republican Candidates

Scott Drake (incumbent)

Caleb Hafler

County Legislature District 14 – Republican Candidates

Michael Smith (incumbent)

Troy Dygert

Cathy Hendrickson

New York State Democratic Committee 124th Assembly District

Willie Owens

Nicholas Ahearn

Steuben County

Campbell Town Justice

Christina Thomas

Kathy Darcangelo

Freeman Councilman

Seth Hilton

Bert Candee

County Committee Member (vote for two)