ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next Political Pundit Night is scheduled for Tonight Tuesday, November 1st starting at 7 P.M.

Dr. Coleman’s 29th Political Pundit Night will be live-streamed on MyTwinTiers.com from 7 PM – 9 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 1st, which is just one week before the November elections. The topic of the 29th Political Pundit Night will be, The November Election!

There are lots of hot-button issues that will punctuate the midterms, locally and from coast to coast. The issues of abortion, inflation, the state of our economy, the environment, crime, mass shootings, the border, the war in Ukraine, the state of our democracy, political violence, January 6th, racism, education, student loan forgiveness, there will be discussions on these and other issues. And that does not include the politicians to talk about: Biden, Trump, DeSantis, Della Pia, Langworthy, Fetterman, Oz, Zeldin, Hochul, Shapiro, Mastriano, and many others.

The pundits for this panel will include:

Congressman Joe Sempolinski, NY 23rd District

Georgia Verdier, Elmira Corning NAACP President

Dan Mandell, City of Elmira Mayor

Tom Santulli, Political Commentator, and Former Chemung County Executive

Pastor Kale Mann, Faith Temple Community Church, Elmira

Susan Betzjitomir, Attorney, Political Analyst, and Pastor

Nick Weinstein, Conservative Political Consultant

Dr. Richard Dozier, Author, Commentator, and former Corning Community College Vice President

Deborah Lynch, Member of the New York State Democratic Committee

Jeff Murray, Reporter, Elmira Star-Gazette

Chris Callas, Community Educator

Reverend Nathaniel Wright, Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Ithaca

Willie Owens, Member of the New York State Democratic Committee

Astra Titus, Law and Social Policy Analyst and Strategist

Dr. Stephen Coleman, the founder, and creator of Political Pundit Night will moderate the discussion. Dr. Coleman holds a Ph.D. in political science and a master’s degree in journalism, both from Boston University. He has taught political science at major academic institutions including, Boston University, Northeastern University, and Rutgers University. He is a member of the New York State Political Science Association and is the longest-running political commentator in the Twin Tiers. He is a professor emeritus at Elmira College.