Tracy Mitrano hosts town hall-style event at Teal Park

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- A town hall-style event was held today, where members of the community gathered and shared their thoughts with Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano.

The rally at Teal Park in Horseheads was an opportunity for voters to ask questions, and get direct answers all before elections. Mitrano says she thinks more can be done for the 23rd district but says, it starts with representation.

18 news spoke with Mitrano about what she feels is the main take-aways from the event.

“This district can do better than what it has had as representation in Congress for the past 10 years. Affordable health care, good education, infrastructure, the internet…let’s get job’s back, but the only way you’re going to do that is if you lay the foundation of health, and education, and infrastructure.”

Mitrano says people want hope, an opportunity, and a fair shake at life, and that is what she plans to represents.