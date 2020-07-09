Vice President Pence campaigns in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President Mike Pence made another stop in the Midstate on Thursday. Pence arrived on Air Force Two at the Lancaster Airport ready to campaign.

“To have the vice president be able to talk to everyday individuals and local leadership here is very important,” County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, said.

D’Agostino greeted Pence, who had a mask on, when he got off Air Force Two.

“We appreciate the leadership that he and the president have shown — along with Congressman (Llyod) Smucker — to make sure that, here in Lancaster, we have the resources and tools to protect livelihoods and bring back our economy,” D’Agostino said.

The following stop for Pence was a fundraiser in Rapho Township at the home of Ron Kreider, CEO of Kreider Farms.

Jessica Echegoyen snapped a picture of Pence’s bus driving past her house. “It’s pretty awesome thinking the vice president is in Manheim.”

Media was not allowed in the fundraiser, but County Commissioner Josh Parsons was. Parsons said Pence talked about familiar topics like supporting the police.

“He said the president and vice president stand with police and support law and order in this country,” he said.

After leaving Lancaster County, Pence went to Chester County where he talked about the economy.

“2021 could be one of the greatest years in the history of the American economy, but it’s going to all depend on the choice the American people make,” Pence said.

In a statement, the Biden campaign blasted Pence’s visit to the Midstate, calling it “a meaningless media photo-op”.