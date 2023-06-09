(WETM) – This may be an off year for most elections, but many local races are still holding primary elections in June.
Multiple towns and cities across Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties have several seats up for vote, including councilmembers, supervisors, town justices, and even highway superintendents. A full list of elections in each of the three counties is below.
Primary night in New York will be June 27, 2023. Early voting will take place from June 17-25.
Chemung County
Chemung County Primary Candidates 2023 by Carl Aldinger on Scribd
Schuyler County
Schuyler County Primary Candidates 2023 by Carl Aldinger on Scribd
Steuben County
Steuben County Primary Candidates June 2023 by Carl Aldinger on Scribd