Write-ins are counted: Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown wins reelection, defeating India Walton

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Election Day in the contentious race for Buffalo mayor was over two weeks ago, but we now have a winner: Incumbent Byron Brown has secured a fifth term in City Hall.

Vote counters stayed late Friday evening at the Erie County Board of Elections tallying write-in votes. Brown has received 29,201 total write-in votes and surpassed Democratic challenger India Walton’s 25,198 votes. The BOE has counted write-in votes from 244 districts of a total of 291 districts.

The next step is certifying the general election totals with New York State, which must be done by November 27 per state law. Erie County Election Commissioner Ralph Mohr told News 4 he hopes to have the ballots certified before that November 27 deadline.

Between election night and absentee votes, the BOE reported 36,439 write-ins cast versus 25,198 votes for Walton. However, it was not known how many of those write-in votes were for Brown, versus other write-in candidates Ben Carlisle, William O’Dell, Jaz Miles and Miles Carter.

Democrat and Republican vote-counters sat at five tables starting Wednesday deciding if a write-in vote counted and who the ballot counted for. It became clear after the first day of counting that Brown was on the path to victory as 99 percent of the first write-in votes were for Brown.

“There’s never been this size of a write-in as far as anyone can tell in the State of New York,” Jeremy Zellner, the Democratic BOE commissioner told News 4.

Here’s a breakdown of the results:

India Walton: 25,198

Byron Brown: 29,201

Ben Carlisle: 185

William O’Dell: 8

Jaz Miles: 20

Miles Carter: 0