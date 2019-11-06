Bill Schrom elected Chemung County Sheriff

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Acting Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom has defeated Art Laurey in the race for Chemung County Sheriff.

Schrom received 81 percent of the vote, receiving nearly 8,000 more votes than Laurey, who was running his third campaign for sheriff.

Schrom was appointed Acting Sheriff after Sheriff Christopher Moss was elected Chemung County Executive in 2018.

Schrom began his career with the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office in March of 1990 as a Road Patrol Deputy, after graduating from the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy in 1989.

While assigned to the Road Patrol division, he also served on the department’s Special Services Unit. In 1994, he was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

In 2001, Schrom was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and remained assigned to CID as a supervisor within that division. During his assignment to CID, Sheriff Schrom served as one of the department’s Crisis Negotiators and also one of the department’s Computerized Voice Stress Analyzer Operators. While assigned to CID, Sheriff Schrom received extensive training in a variety of disciplines to include Interview and Interrogation, Death Investigation, crime-scene processing, and evidence collection, to name a few. He has attended the Colonel Henry F. Williams Homicide Seminar, the Bloodstain Evidence Institute and graduated from the FBI National Academy (Session 186).

In 2006, he was appointed to the position of Undersheriff. Sheriff Schrom oversees the agency’s four divisions, 150 personnel, as well as a correctional facility that houses up to 264 male and female inmates.

Schrom currently teaches as an Adjunct Professor for Corning Community College, where he teaches Ethical Dilemmas in Criminal Justice as well as Police Operations.