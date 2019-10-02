Candidates ready to run for NY-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Tuesday in front of the federal courthouse, McMurray used the past 24 hours of whirlwind events to re-energize his campaign.

Using the federal courthouse in downtown Buffalo as his backdrop, McMurray called on Andrew Cuomo to move forward with a special election as soon as possible.

This campaign will be decidedly different. McMurray will have to face off against a candidate who doesn’t come with the baggage that Collins did in 2018.

Among those new faces, is attorney and former judge Beth Parlato.

Parlato, a republican, is embracing her lack of exposure to the office and her desire to run. She was among the first candidates to kick off a campaign some eight weeks ago.

“We’ve had that distraction hanging over our heads, all of who live here. So now I think we move forward. We don’t need to look back. We need to look to the future. We need a new voice. It’s time to have a new voice. That seat, if we go back and look at all the congressman who have held that seat, it’s not good. There have been really bad situations,”Parlato said.

The other declared candidates have broader state legislative experience, in republicans Chris Jacobs and Rob Ortt. The decision will likely come down to a primary, which could be held in April, or a special election, which would involve an appointment.