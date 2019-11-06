Dan Mandell wins Elmira mayoral race

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell has been reelected to a second term.

Mandell received 74 percent of the vote, 1,570 more votes than his Democratic challenger Alex Sweet, who dropped out of the race in October after accepting a job out of state.

Former Elmira Mayor Sue Skidmore, who ran on the Working Parties line, appeared on the ballot but did not actively campaign.

Mandell defeated Skidmore in her 2015 reelection campaign when she ran as a Democrat.

During Mandell’s first administration, the city received the $100 million Downtown Revitalization Grant and the City Rise Three Grant, which qualifies the city to receive between $500,000 to $1,000,000.

Before becoming mayor, Mandell was a member of the United States Airforce. He spent three years in active duty and then three more years in the reserves. During his time in the military, he took classes on leadership.

Mandell previously worked for his father’s restaurant, “Mandell’s Restaurant.”

In 1988, he was hired by the sheriff’s office and worked there for 26 years. Mandell spent his last 14 years at the sheriff’s office in administration.

“So the revitalization and the resurgence of the city is why I want to continue to run,” Mandell said, “I want to be apart of that and help steer the ship as we go forward in the next four years.”