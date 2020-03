EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- The Democratic field is set for two spots in Congress that represent portions of El Paso, while the Republicans will have to go into runoffs following results from Tuesday's primary.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-El Paso) ran unopposed in the 16th Congressional District but still managed to get 54,496 votes in an election where the overall Democratic turnout was up more than 12,000 votes compared to 2016.