Primary 2020: Trump says GOP is pulling convention from North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump says he is seeking a new state to host the Republican National Convention after host North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted the news Tuesday night, complaining that the state’s governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, and other officials “refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena” and are not “allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised.”

Trump says the party is “now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.”

10:00 p.m.

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Pennsylvania.

Democrat Joe Biden has won the New Mexico presidential primary, his latest victory in Tuesday’s voting as he marches toward earning enough delegates to claim the party nomination before the summer convention.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has pledged to help Biden connect with racial- and ethnic-minority voters in the state. She has also been talked about as a possible Biden running mate.

Biden has also won Tuesday contests in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Indiana, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

With no active opposition, Biden is already the party’s presumed nominee. But the former vice president’s haul of delegates from Tuesday’s voting pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to claim the Democratic presidential nomination.

Voters in several states and the District of Columbia are participating in primary elections. They coincide with a time of crisis across the country. Voters have had to navigate both health concerns over the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality.

___

9:13 p.m.

Democrat Joe Biden has won the South Dakota presidential primary, racking up another victory in Tuesday’s voting as he marches toward earning enough delegates to claim the party nomination before the summer convention.

The secretary of state’s office sent absentee ballot applications to all registered voters in South Dakota in late April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has also won primaries in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Indiana.

With no active opposition, Biden is already the party's presumed nominee.

Voters in several states and the District of Columbia are participating in primary elections.

___

8:55 p.m.

Joe Biden has won Maryland’s Democratic presidential primary.

Biden was declared the winner of Tuesday’s primary on a night when six other states and the District of Columbia are voting in the presidential nomination contest. The result has been expected because Biden’s rivals have already dropped out of the race.

Voters in Maryland were strongly urged to vote by mail because of concerns about further spread of the coronavirus.

Biden’s haul of delegates from his Maryland win and victories in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Indianan push him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to capture the Democratic presidential nomination.

___

8:40 p.m.

Democrat Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania’s presidential primary, which promises the biggest haul of delegates among the seven states choosing their presidential nominees on Tuesday.

Biden has also won the Democratic primaries in Rhode Island and Indiana.

With no active opposition, Biden is already the party's presumed nominee.

Voters in several states are participating in primary elections.

___

7:05 p.m.

Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump have won Indiana’s presidential primary.

Indiana is among the states and the District of Columbia with primaries on Tuesday. Pennsylvania offers the day’s biggest trove of presidential delegates.

The Democratic result in Indiana was expected because Biden’s rivals have already dropped out of the race.

The former vice president’s haul of delegates from the Indiana victory pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to capture the Democratic presidential nomination.

The state’s primary was delayed by four weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

___

4:40 p.m.

Voters in nine states and the District of Columbia are participating in primaries Tuesday.

The states voting are Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

Indiana polls are scheduled to close first, at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Pennsylvania offers the day’s biggest trove of delegates. Joe Biden is already the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, but he needs to win 89% of all delegates at stake Tuesday to formally clinch the nomination. If he doesn’t reach the requisite number on Tuesday, he has more opportunities to do so later this month.

Voters are navigating coronavirus concerns and curfews in place amid protests of George Floyd’s killing by police. In-person voting is down in every state, as many voters were encouraged to vote by mail because of the pandemic.

