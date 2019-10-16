PHOTOS: Democratic debate in Westerville

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Early voting is set to happen for the first time in New York, and advocates hope the benefits of expanded ballot box access will outweigh the cost and headaches of keeping the polls open for more than a single day.

Starting Saturday, voters in this autumn’s election can cast ballots at select polling locations through Nov. 3 thanks to a new law passed this year. The election then takes a day off before voters can return for a final, full day of balloting on Election Day, Nov. 5.