Reed’s team responds to Mitrano challenge of 5 debates in 23rd Congressional District

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Democratic candidate Tracy Mitrano is challenging the Republican Incumbent Rep. Tom Reed to debates in all five media markets in the 23rd Congressional District.

Rep. Reed’s campaign spokesperson Matt Coker released the following statement in response to Mitrano’s request.

“To suggest that the congressional race warrants more debates than even the race for President shows that Tracy is a grand-stander looking only for public attention to pacify her own ego. However, Tom is focused on results. He is protecting the interests of New Yorkers during these unprecedented times while remaining accessible to voters as evident by having held over 270 town halls. In time, voters will see they can’t trust radical liberal Tracy Mitrano.” Matt Coker ~ Spokesperson, Tom Reed for Congress

Rep. Reed won re-election over Mitrano back in 2018, retaining his seat for the fourth term.

The 23rd Congressional District extends along the Pennsylvania border here in the Southern Tier from the shores of Lake Erie to the suburbs of Binghamton. It also includes 3 of the Finger Lakes: Keuka, Seneca, and Cayuga.