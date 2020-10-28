Rep. Tom Reed participates in early voting with family

BATH, NY (WETM) – As elections all across the country are heating up, early ballots and mail-in ballots are flooding the local Board of Elections.

As of today, 3,810 people in Steuben County have voted early, including Republican Congressman Tom Reed with his wife and son today in Bath.

“It’s very humbling to see your name on a ballot,” said Reed. “But at the end of the day, it’s all a part of democracy, and it is something that I take very seriously in the sense of so many people have given so much for us to be able to settle our disputes at the ballot box.”

Congressman Reed is currently running against democratic candidate Tracy Mitrano, who visited voters yesterday in Elmira, encouraging the democratic process.

