Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Democratic primary, narrowly edging Pete Buttigieg

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NBC NEWS) – Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire Democratic primary by a margin of about 4,000 votes, or less than 2 percentage points, over Pete Buttigieg, according to an NBC News projection.

Sanders, who represents neighboring Vermont, had been leading in the polls so his victory isn’t a surprise. Amy Klobuchar took third place.

At the same time, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., were headed toward poor showings and won’t get any delegates, NBC News projected.

With 86 percent of precincts reported, Sanders had 26.1 percent, or 65,484 votes, Buttigieg was at 24.2 percent, or 60,874 votes, Klobuchar had 19.8 percent, or 49,768 votes, Warren had 9.4 percent, or 23,594 votes and Biden was at 8.4 percent, or 21,049 votes, according to the NBC News tally.

Candidates must meet a threshold of 15 percent in the state’s two congressional districts or statewide to win delegates. Aware of a poor showing, Biden has already left New Hampshire for South Carolina, the site of the next primary.

Sanders, Klobuchar and Buttigieg had all reached the threshold to win delegates at the congressional district and statewide level, according to NBC News. With 24 delegates at stake, Sanders and Buttigieg each had 9 and Klobuchar won 6.

At his election night event, Buttigieg said he “admired” Sanders and added, “when I was a high school student, I respect him greatly to this day, and I congratulate him on his strong showing tonight.”

When Buttigieg’s speech began projecting at Sanders’ election night event, the Vermont senator’s supporters began loudly booing and chanted “Wall Street Pete,” “Bernie beats Trump” and “popular vote.”

NBC News exit polls showed that 48 percent of the state’s Democratic primary voters made up their mind within the past few days — a substantial increase from 25 percent saying they did in 2016 and 38 percent in 2008. The same amount of Democratic voters, 48 percent, said Friday’s debate, in which Klobuchar’s performance was widely praised, was either the most important or an important factor in their choice.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump won the GOP primary, NBC News projected.