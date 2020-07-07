Breaking News
Two killed, two injured in Bradford County lightning strike

Sen. Schumer endorses Leslie Danks Burke for state senate

YLEHQ Mytwintiers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – On Monday, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, the Minority Leader in the U.S. Senate, endorsed Democrat Leslie Danks Burke for State Senate.

Danks Burke is running in New York State’s 58th district. The seat is currently held by Republican Tom O’Mara.

“As we face a challenging and uncertain time, it is more important than ever that the families of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a true champion fighting for them in Albany.”

Sen. Charles Schumer
(D) New York
  • Leslie Danks Burke Launches -Trailblazers Pac-_06645272

Danks Burke is an attorney who previously ran against O’Mara for State Senate in 2016.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now