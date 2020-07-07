Sen. Schumer endorses Leslie Danks Burke for state senate

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – On Monday, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, the Minority Leader in the U.S. Senate, endorsed Democrat Leslie Danks Burke for State Senate.

Danks Burke is running in New York State’s 58th district. The seat is currently held by Republican Tom O’Mara.

“As we face a challenging and uncertain time, it is more important than ever that the families of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a true champion fighting for them in Albany.” Sen. Charles Schumer

(D) New York

Danks Burke is an attorney who previously ran against O’Mara for State Senate in 2016.