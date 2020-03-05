Trump supporter files charge against Virginia Wesleyan officer after altercation outside Sanders rally

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was pulled to the ground by a Virginia Wesleyan University security officer after he was asked to leave a Bernie Sanders rally Saturday has filed an assault charge.

The charge is against Victor Dorsey, the director of Virginia Wesleyan University security.

The man who filed the charge, Mark Gohring, and his friends went to the rally Saturday with the intent to exercise their First Amendment rights. Gohring is a President Donald Trump supporter and came carrying a Trump flag.

Gohring said he stood outside the event at Virginia Wesleyan University for an hour waving a flag before he was approached by a campus security officer.

BREAKING: Victor Dorsey, Director of Virginia Wesleyan Security charged with assault after video shows him tackling Trump supporter at Bernie Sanders rally. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ijbEHCNukC — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) March 5, 2020

At that point, Gohring decided to leave, but as he was walking away, security followed.

Video shows the security officer grabbing Gohring’s flag. Then, the officer physically begins to pull Gohring across the parking lot. Both Gohring and the officer then fall to the ground. Gohring suffered scrapes on his knees.

The charge against Dorsey was filed Wednesday night.

Victor Dorsey, director of campus security for Virginia Wesleyan University, is shown here in an employee photo from VWU’s website. (Photo courtesy: VWU)

A Virginia Wesleyan spokeswoman said the campaign event was on private property. She also said the video didn’t show the actions of the individual before their altercation with the security guard.

“Virginia Wesleyan University holds freedom of speech and open dialogue at the deepest core of its values. However, when the conversation turns to physical violence and becomes a threat to public safety, it will not be tolerated on our campus,” the spokeswoman said.

