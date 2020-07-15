Tuberville beats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. - Leslie Danks Burke, candidate for State Senate in the 58th district, was today endorsed by the Plumber and Pipefitters Union Local 267. UA Local 267 represents more than 1,000 workers and its work includes all aspects of the plumbing and pipefitting industry, including supervision, fabrication, installation, and maintenance of all descriptions of piping systems.

"We are proud to stand with Leslie Danks Burke in her run for State Senate, just as she has always stood with the working families of the Southern Tier," said Greg Lancette, UA Local 267 business manager. "For years, Leslie has been an outspoken advocate for worker training programs, worker protections, expanded healthcare access, and bringing more good paying jobs to our region. More than ever, we need to elect leaders like Leslie who have a proven track record of fighting for working families." "I'm standing up to fight for our region because we're getting left behind. My opponent has been our Senator for a decade, he's been in the majority and in the minority, but no matter what, we've seen local jobs leave our area. It's long past time for a leader who fights for fair wages and good jobs," said Danks Burke. "I've stood on the picket lines with workers for years fighting for change, and I know we don't have to keep settling for less. We're in one of the only parts of the country that didn't emerge from the last recession, and now with COVID slamming our economy, I'm proud to have the support of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in my fight for local jobs with good wages and worker protections."Danks Burke has received an outpouring of support from community organizations, labor unions, and political leaders, including endorsements from the Working Families Party; U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer; Planned Parenthood Empire State Votes PAC; Eleanor's Legacy; NOW NY; the Tompkins-Cortland and Southern Tier Building and Construction Trades Councils; UAW Local 2300; IBEW Local 241; National Institute for Reproductive Health Action Fund PAC; #VOTEPROCHOICE; New York State Young Democrats; and more. Leslie Danks Burke is an attorney and a longtime advocate for education, healthcare, and rural economic development. She is the daughter of farmers and a mother who, together with her husband, is raising two children in this community. A Democrat, she previously ran for State Senate in the 58th in 2016, outraising incumbent Tom O'Mara by over $200,000 and receiving more voter support from outside her party than any other challenger to a sitting incumbent that year -- on either side. Since 2016, Danks Burke has remained a powerful advocate for local community engagement and honest government.