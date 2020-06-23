University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting Trump-Biden debate in October

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday, June 23 is New York’s state and federal primary elections day. Voters should expect to take COVID-19 precautions and bring a mask with them. If not, it will be provided at the poll site.

“They’re expected to wear it. If for some reason they can’t, if they decline, then they will be isolated within a poll site and a ballot will be brought to them, and they’ll have the opportunity to vote, but they’re going to be moved away from the other voters inside the poll site,” said NYS Board of Elections Director of Public Information John Conklin.