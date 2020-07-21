YLEHQ EXCLUSIVE: Mitrano challenges Reed to debate in each media market in NY’s 23rd

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) — After a Monday night interview on the second COVID-19 relief stimulus package moving through Washington, Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano announced exclusively to 18 News she’s challenging Rep. Tom Reed to five debates.

Mitrano wants to debate the Republican incumbent in each of the 23rd congressional district’s five media markets— which includes Binghamton, Elmira/Corning, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo.

Mitrano and Rep. Reed debated at least three times during the 2018 election cycle. One of the only televised debates was hosted LIVE by 18 News at Corning Community College.

Rep. Reed won reelection in 2018, retaining his seat for a fourth term. The 2020 election will mark Mitrano’s second run for congress.

18 News contacted Rep. Tom Reed’s team concerning Mitrano’s challenge. We expect to hear from them soon.

You can watch Mitrano’s full challenge in the video in this article.