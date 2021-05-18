2021-2022 school budget results in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Schools across the state breathed a sigh of relief after the state announced they would be getting additional financial help for the 2021-2022 budget. Local school districts responded in kind by proposing tax levies that don’t exceed the state’s tax cap. On Tuesday, voters in the Southern Tier voted on those budgets.

The following are the results by county.

Chemung County

Elmira City School District: Budget APPROVED with 479 YES votes, and 146 NO votes.

Elmira Heights Central School District: Budget APPROVED with 194 YES votes, and 28 NO votes.

A proposition to purchase two school buses were APPROVED by voters with 186 YES votes, and 26 NO votes.

Horseheads Central School District: Budget APPROVED with 999 YES votes, and 287 NO votes.

A proposition on the purchasing of school buses was APPROVED with 1014 YES voted, and 274 NO votes.

Steuben County

Addison Central School District: Budget APPROVED with 111 YES votes, and 33 NO votes.

Avoca Central School District: Budget APPROVED with 101 YES votes, and 25 NO votes.

A second proposition on Vehicle Purchase was APPROVED with 100 YES votes, and 26 NO votes.

Bath Central School District: Budget APPROVED with 290 YES votes, and 34 NO votes.

A second proposition on purchasing a bus PASSED with 269 YES votes, and 56 NO votes.

Corning-Painted Post Area School District: Budget APPROVED with 722 YES votes, and 154 NO votes.

A second proposition on buses was APPROVED with 714 YES votes, and 157 NO votes.

with 714 YES votes, and 157 NO votes. The Southeast Steuben County Library proposition was APPROVED with 657 YES votes, and 215 NO votes.

Hammondsport Central School District: Budget APPROVED with 236 YES votes, and 26 NO votes.

A third proposition for the authorization to extend the district’s current policy for transporting students in K-12th grade for the existing distance limitation to 0.0 miles up to 15.0 miles from the flagpole on the school campus was APPROVED with 224 YES votes, and 34 NO votes.

with 224 YES votes, and 34 NO votes. A fourth proposition for the authorization to appropriate and expend from the capital reserve fund and purchase motor vehicles was APPROVED with 234 YES votes, and 30 NO votes.

Hornell City School District: Budget APPROVED with 389 YES votes, and 133 NO votes.

A proposition to authorize the sale of the Bryant Elementary School was APPROVED with 334 YES votes, and 193 NO votes.

Prattsburgh Central School District: Budget APPROVED with 122 YES votes, and 3 NO votes.

Wayland-Cohocton Central School District: Budget APPROVED with 213 YES votes, and 61 NO votes.

A second proposition on an $11,518,00 Capital Improvement Project was APPROVED with 210 YES votes, and 64 NO votes.

with 210 YES votes, and 64 NO votes. The third proposition on Vehicle & Equipment Reserve Fund Renewal was APPROVED with 217 YES votes, and 58 NO votes.

with 217 YES votes, and 58 NO votes. The fourth proposition on Libary Levy was APPROVED by voters with 189 YES votes, and 85 NO votes.

Schuyler County

Watkins Glen Central School District: Budget APPROVED with 387 YES votes.

A second proposition on leasing buses PASSED with 384 YES votes.

Odessa-Montour Central School District: Budget APPROVED with 228 YES votes, and 35 NO votes.

A second proposition to purchase a school bus PASSED with 234 YES votes, and 22 NO votes.

with 234 YES votes, and 22 NO votes. A third proposition to collect an annual tax for the library PASSED with 202 YES votes, and 63 NO votes.

Tioga County

Tioga Central School District: Budget APPROVED with 206 YES votes, and 44 NO votes.

A second proposition on school buses PASSED with 206 YES votes, and 45 NO votes.

Waverly Central School District: Budget APPROVED with 267 YES votes, and 67 NO votes.

A second proposition on leasing buses PASSED with 270 YES votes, and 59 NO votes.

(Results continue to come in Tuesday night. Please check back for updates)