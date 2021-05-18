2021 School Board election results

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Voters in the Southern Tier not only voted on their school districts’ budget proposal Tuesday they also voted for candidates to fill seats on local school boards.
The following are the results by county.
Chemung County
Elmira City School District:
Voters elected three candidates to serve on the Board of Education. In the running were: Michele L. Johnson, Gerald A. Holleran, and Ronald W. Shaw.
Three seats are for three-year terms, which will run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024. Voters elected three candidates to serve on the Board of Education out of a field of three Board candidates.
Elmira Heights Central School District:
- The 5-Year Term was won by John Cole with 195 votes.
- The 3-Year Term was won by Terry Day with 73 votes
Horseheads Central School District:
Board of Education Election – top three vote-getters earn seats (three-year terms):
- Kevin Adams – 779
- Najeeb Rehman – 725
- Doug Johnson – 726
- Kristine Dale – 1042
Steuben County
Addison Central School District:
Avoca Central School District:
Bath Central School District:
Corning-Painted Post Area School District:
Elected to three year terms to the Board of Education:
- Kevin Ashton: 694
- Dale Wexell: 717
- Kelley Bacalles: 746
Hammondsport Central School District:
Hornell City School District:
Voters elected three members to the Board of Education to serve five-year terms beginning July 1, 2021. They are Joseph Liberto, James Marino, and Dr. Uzma Mehr:
- Joseph Liberto:
- James Marino (incumbent):
- Dr. Uzma Mehr (incumbent):
Prattsburgh Central School District:
Wayland-Cohocton Central School District:
Schuyler County
Watkins Glen Central School District:
Odessa-Montour Central School District:
Tioga County
Tioga Central School District:
Waverly Central School District:
(Results continue to come in Tuesday night. Please check back for updates)