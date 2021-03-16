2021 Village Election Results

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Village elections were held across New York State on Tuesday.

You may remember last year, village elections were postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following are the results from those Southern Tier villages that reported them to 18 News.

Village of North Hornell

· Joshua Greenthal: 56 Votes

· Joseph Flint: 53 Votes

· Peter DiRaimondo: 34 Votes

· Write In: Mark VanDurme 1 Vote

· Write In: Dave Watt 1 Vote

· Write In: Libordi 1 Vote

Village of Millport

2 Trustees