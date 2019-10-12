3 Judges block Trump’s rule on green cards

N.Y.C (CNN)-A federal judge in New York temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from implementing a policy to deny green cards to immigrants who receive government benefits.

Friday’s rulings in New York, Washington and California come just days before the regulation was set to go into effect, on Tuesday.

Under the rule, green card and visa applicants could be turned down if they have low incomes or limited education — because they’d be deemed more likely to need government help in the future.

That includes most forms of medicaid, food stamps, and housing vouchers.

The judges ruled the blockage of what’s known as the “public charge” applies nationwide.

At least nine lawsuits have been filed opposing the rule, which was announced in August.