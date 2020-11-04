Antonio Delgado claims victory in 19th Congressional District

(NEWS10) – In a tight race against Republican challenger Kyle Van De Water, Democratic incumbent Antonio Delgado claimed victory in the 19th Congressional District on Wednesday. In his second term, Rep. Delgado said he will remain committed to serving the public with accessibility and accountability.

“The people of New York’s 19th Congressional District have made their voices heard and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve again,” Rep. Delgado said. “With all election districts reporting, I am leading by over 7,000 votes and the data shows that our margin of victory will grow once absentee ballots are accounted for.”

Delgado says 60,000 absentee ballots still need to be counted across the district, the majority (51.22%) were cast by registered Democrats, versus a minority (22.20%) cast by registered Republicans.