Battle For NY-22: Judge says to expect his decision next week on if nearly 1,100 ballots count

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After reviewing contested ballots for hours into days, the closing arguments in the case of New York’s 22nd District took less than 30 minutes.

After attorneys representing both the campaigns of Anthony Brindisi and Claudia Tenney shared their final thoughts, State Supreme Court Judge Scott Delconte said to expect his decision next week on which ballots should count of the nearly 1,100 that were objected to by the campaigns.

Those contested ballots are on top of the 1,000 ballots DelConte ordered the Oneida County Board of Elections to count after its commissioner failed to process voter registration forms from the DMV in time. The Oneida County Board of Elections has until January 27 at 6 p.m. to report their results.

Heading into Friday, Claudia Tenney holds a very narrow lead of 29 votes over Anthony Brindisi. It’s been 80 days since Election day and Congress still has no representation for the cities of Utica, Cortland, Binghamton, and half of Oswego County.