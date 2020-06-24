Breaking News
Local flower shop fire in Elmira

Biden wins New York’s Democratic primary

YLEHQ NewYork

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLICK ON THE COUNTY SEAL FOR PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Chemung
Schuyler
Steuben
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Radar
Road Conditions
Closings and Delays

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in New York.

Tuesday’s results came as no surprise since Biden had accumulated the requisite number of delegates to clinch the presidential primaries for their parties.

New York is a reliably Democratic-voting state. The general election is in November.

The state is also holding congressional primaries on Tuesday. One of the highest-profile races is between Eliot Engel and Jamaal Bowman. Engel is seeking his 17th-House term. Bowman is backed by progressive icon Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now