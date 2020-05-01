Cuomo issues executive order delaying school board elections and budget votes

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – In the wake of COVID-19 Governor Cuomo issued an executive order Friday delaying school board elections and budget votes statewide until June 9, 2020. The school board elections and budget votes will all be conducted by mail and all qualified voters will be sent an absentee ballot with return postage paid, a press release said.

The Executive Order also delays local special district and village elections until September 15, 2020.