Local 2020 Primary Election Highlights

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The polls are closed in New York State’s 2020 Primary Elections. The results are coming in, and as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, not all the electoral precinct have reported.

The Chemung County Judge race was just one of the major races in this primary season. Judge Otto Campanella and attorney Damian Sonsire faced off in three primaries Tuesday. The Republican, Conservative, and Independence primaries. Campanella currently has a lead over Sonsire in both the Republican and Independence primaries. Sonsire is ahead in the Conservative primary. If these results stay – the two men will faceoff once again in the General Election on November 3rd.

In the Republican Primary race for New York’s 124th Assembly District, political newcomer R.C. Ike challenged incumbent Assemblyman Christopher Friend. With 78 of 81 electoral precincts reporting, Friend had 71.36% of the vote over Ike’s 28.64%.

We likely won’t know the official results for a couple of weeks, that’s due to a large number of mail-in ballots in the wake of COVID-19.

