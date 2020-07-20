New York State United Teachers endorse Tracy Mitrano for Congress

(WETM) – The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) has endorsed Democrat Tracy Mitrano in the race for New York’s 23rd congressional district seat, currently held by Congressman Tom Reed.

“We need elected officials who will stand up for teachers, School-Related Professionals, medical professionals and those they serve,” said NYSUT President Andy Pallotta. “We believe this slate of candidates can best deliver for the New Yorkers who will rely on them in the halls of power.”

NYSUT, who did not endorse a candidate for the NY 23 in 2018, represents more than 600,000 members in education, human services and health care.

“As a former teacher myself, this is a very meaningful endorsement,” said Mitrano. “NYSUT members deserve to have representatives who will see that they get the government support they need, especially now as we grapple with the question of reopening schools during a pandemic.”

In 2018 Congressman Reed received 54.2% of the vote over Mitrano’s 45.8%, and has held the seat since 2010.

The NY 23rd Congressional District covers Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Yates, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins and Chemung counties and parts of Ontario and Tioga counties