Party changes due Feb. 14 to vote in June primary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New Yorkers have until Valentine’s Day to change their party affiliation with the Board of Elections in order to vote in the state’s primary elections on Jun. 28. However, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding people changes can only be made through its website until Feb. 11.

New Yorkers can also register to vote through the DMV’s website. Once registration is completed, DMV will send information to the county Board of Elections. The county will notify people of their voting status or request further information.

“Voting is one of our most important rights, and it is one of the most important duties of all citizens in a democracy,” said DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder. “DMV is proud to offer New Yorkers a convenient, easy, and secure online service to apply to register to vote or update voter registration information.”

Voter eligibility:

Must be a United States citizen

Be 18-years-old (people can pre-register at 16 or 17)

Be a New York resident living in the same county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election

People ineligible to vote:

Those in prison for a felony conviction

Those adjudged mentally incompetent by a court

Those who claim the right to vote elsewhere

What people need to register to vote on the DMV website: