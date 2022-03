VILLAGE OF NORTH HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM)- The Village of North Hornell election results came in overnight. 118 voters came out to vote with 14 absentee voters.

The winners are:

Mayor: Joseph Ingalls with 95 votes

Trustee: Peter Diraimondo with 91 votes

Trustee: Brian Friedland with 62 votes.

As for the proposal to opt-out or in of marijuana dispensaries in the Village of North Hornell, there were 102 votes for yes to opt out. 29 votes no to opt in, and one vote to obstain.