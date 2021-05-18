2021 Pennsylvania Primary Election Results

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Polls have closed in Pennsylvania’s Primary Election. The results are now coming in.

Here is a list of uncontested races in Pennsylvania.

Supreme Court – Justice

Maria McLaughlin, Dem

Superior Court – Judge

Megan Sullivan, GOP

Commonwealth Court – Judge

Drew Crompton (i), GOP

Stacy Wallace, GOP

Controller – Philadelphia

Rebecca Rhynhart (i), Dem

District Attorney – Philadelphia

Charles Peruto, GOP

