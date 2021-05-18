2021 Pennsylvania Primary Election Results

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Polls have closed in Pennsylvania’s Primary Election. The results are now coming in.

Here is a list of uncontested races in Pennsylvania.

  • Supreme Court – Justice
  • Maria McLaughlin, Dem
  • Superior Court – Judge
  • Megan Sullivan, GOP
  • Commonwealth Court – Judge
  • Drew Crompton (i), GOP
  • Stacy Wallace, GOP
  • Controller – Philadelphia
  • Rebecca Rhynhart (i), Dem
  • District Attorney – Philadelphia
  • Charles Peruto, GOP

