2021 Pennsylvania Primary Election Results

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Polls have closed in Pennsylvania’s Primary Election. The results are now coming in.
Here is a list of uncontested races in Pennsylvania.
- Supreme Court – Justice
- Maria McLaughlin, Dem
- Superior Court – Judge
- Megan Sullivan, GOP
- Commonwealth Court – Judge
- Drew Crompton (i), GOP
- Stacy Wallace, GOP
- Controller – Philadelphia
- Rebecca Rhynhart (i), Dem
- District Attorney – Philadelphia
- Charles Peruto, GOP
