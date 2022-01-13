Candidate for Pennsylvania Governor visits Erie

The race for Pennsylvania governor continues. Today, one of the candidates visited Erie.

Dr. Nche Zama, a heart surgeon and resident of the Pocono Mountains, visited Erie on Wednesday after announcing his candidacy last spring.

As a teenager, Dr. Zama arrived in the United States with virtually nothing. He says he was able to achieve the American Dream.

Republican candidate Dr. Zama says he is passionate about strengthening education, business, and health care systems across the Commonwealth.

He says he decided to run for office a few years ago to make a difference for Pennsylvania residents.

“I saw how COVID was devastating lives and I saw how our educational system was upended and many other things in our lives. I decided that there comes a time in your life when silence is betrayal and that time has come for me. I decided to run specifically to lead the charge to make a better future for our children.” said Dr. Nche Zama, Candidate for PA Governor.

