Judge orders mail inspectors to USPS facilities in Pa. to ensure ‘no ballots were left behind’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Postal Service has sent inspectors to several processing facilities throughout Pennsylvania on Tuesday to ensure that mail-in ballots are not left behind.

According to an ABC News report, U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan’s ruled that the USPS must “sweep the facilities between 12:30 PM EST and 3:00 PM EST to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery.”

The postal officials must complete their inspections by 3 p.m. and return to the court by 4:30 p.m. to confirm that sweeps were conducted and no mail-in ballots were unaccounted for.

Tuesday’s efforts are part of the NAACP lawsuit from Aug. 2020 accusing the Postal Service and the Postmaster-General, Louis DeJoy, of “disenfranchising voters of color by implementing a set of cost-cutting initiatives that slowed mail service.” Organizations such as Vote Forward and Latino community groups initiated this lawsuit, according to Reuters.

As long as mail-in ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3, Pennsylvania voters can have their ballots counted toward the Tuesday election through Nov. 6.

Pennsylvania is joined by Michigan and Florida in today’s USPS inspections.