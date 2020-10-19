Monday is voter registration deadline day in Pennsylvania

(WETM) – Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, is the deadline for Pennsylvanians to register to vote before the 2020 general election.

Here’s everything you need to know how to register to vote in Pennsylvania.

Register to Vote in Pennsylvania

To vote in the next election, you must complete your application by Oct. 19, 2020.

You can submit your application:

On the PA Voter Services web site

Delivered to your county voter registration office.

By mail to your county voter registration office, received by Oct. 19, 2020 Click here to download a blank voter registration form

If you are on active duty in the military, or you are a hospitalized or bedridden veteran, you can register at any time. See www.fvap.gov for more information.

If you have one, use your PA driver’s license or PennDOT ID to reference as you complete the application.

Local Board of Election offices

Mailing Address: Bradford County Courthouse Annex 6 Court Street, Suite 2 Towanda, PA 18848

Tioga County

Mailing Address: County of Tioga Elections & Voter Registration 118 Main Street Wellsboro, PA 16901

Request an Absentee/Mail-In Ballot

You must be a registered voter to submit an application. You may check whether you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania using Find Voter Registration Status.

If you plan to vote using an absentee or mail-in ballot in the 2020 general election, your completed application must be received in the county office by 5:00 PM on Oct. 27, 2020. The deadline to return your voted absentee or mail-in ballot is 8:00 PM on Nov. 3, 2020. If your ballot is postmarked by 8:00 PM on Election Day and received in your county office by 5:00 PM on Nov. 6, 2020, it will be considered timely.

Instructions:

If you’re a voter with a valid PA Driver’s License or PennDOT ID number, you must use it to apply with this online form.

If you do not have one of these ID numbers, you will need to provide your last four digits of your Social Security number and upload your signature or download a paper application and mail it to your County Board of Elections. Otherwise, you may visit your local county elections office. For an absentee application in English, download the absentee paper application form. For an absentee application in Spanish, download the absentee paper application form. For a mail-in application in English, download the mail-in ballot paper application form. For a mail-in application in Spanish, download the mail-in ballot paper application form.



If you’re unable to submit an application online or don’t have a printer to download an application form, you may submit an online request to have a form mailed to you.

Notice for Military and Overseas Voters: When applying for an absentee ballot, use the federal form.

NOTE: You must apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot for each election, unless you qualify for and request permanent status to vote by mail-in ballot.