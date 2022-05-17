The polls in Pennsylvania close at 8 PM, results will be populated below as they come in for the Statewide Primary races including US Senate, Governor, and Lt. Governor.
Subscribe Now
Morning Headlines
Wolf announces child care funding
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Today, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a $98 million grant opportunity which will benefit certified child care providers across Pennsylvania. The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will be used to reward child care workers with retention bonuses and increase personnel development and recruitment efforts. Child […]
Investigators search alleged Buffalo mass shooter’s …
CONKLIN, NY (WBRE/WYOU) — More information continues to come in about the alleged gunman who opened fire at a Buffalo, New York grocery store Saturday, leaving 10 people dead and three injured. Authorities say 18-year-old Peyton Gendron of Conklin, New York was investigated last year for making a threatening statement. He was taken to a […]
Severe weather batters the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – The severe weather expected for the Twin Tiers on Monday afternoon has already caused hundreds of power outages as winds and rain continue through the afternoon. According to NYSEG, over a thousand customers were without power as of 12:35 p.m. on May 16 in Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins and Chemung Counties. These included 2,327 […]
Trump endorses Mastriano for Governor
(WHTM) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania Governor race. “There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for election integrity than State Senator Doug Mastriano,” said Trump in a statement on Saturday morning. Trump, who has already endorsed Mehmet Oz in […]
Altoona man found cuffed 5 counties away, arrested …
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who broke out of a cop car and ran off handcuffed only to be found in Dauphin County in 2021 was taken into custody again after police found him in a crawl space of an apartment. Christopher Catich, 25, had multiple warrants for his arrest, including a felony […]
Barnette tweets surface showing controversial comments
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Controversial tweets from Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette have surfaced showing comments some consider homophobic and Islamaphobic. The tweets were shared by former President Donald Trump’s former acting national intelligence director Richard Grenell, who like Trump is a supporter of Barnette’s opponent Mehmet Oz. Barnette’s tweets shared by Grenell date between […]
PA student to graduate high school, college with …
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bloomsburg University is gearing up to host its graduation ceremonies this weekend, but one student has a double celebration. 18-year-old Max Norfolk will walk across two stages this Spring. Max will graduate from Bloomsburg University with his bachelor’s degree Sunday, and then a few weeks later, will walk across the […]
Sex offender barred from serving as town constable
SHESHEQUIN, Pa. (WETM) – A sex offender in Bradford County has been barred from serving as a township constable, a position he was elected to last fall. Shane Peters, of Ulster, was barred by a judge from serving as the Constable of Sheshequin Township on May 9, 2022. Last November, Peters—a convicted sex offender—was elected […]