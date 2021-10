Tioga County 2021 Election Voter Guide: Candidates, early voting, polling places

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Tioga County will be holding its municipal elections on November 2.

Below is a list of candidates, early voting hours, and polling places. Races of note include the Tioga County Sheriff, Lawrenceville Borough mayoral race, local council positions, and election inspector positions.

List of Candidates

Polling Places

1. Bloss Township — Community Building, 756 Arnot Rd., Arnot Pa

2. Blossburg Borough — Fire Company, 324 Main St., Blossburg Pa

3. Brookfield Twp. — Township Building, 2037 California Rd., Westfield Pa

4. Charleston Twp. — Tioga County Fair Grounds, 2258 Charleston Rd., Wellsboro Pa

5. Chatham Twp — Town Hall, 1579 Blair Creek Rd., Little Marsh

6. Clymer Twp — Municipal Building, 1105 Locust St., Sabinsville Pa

7. Covington Twp — Township Office Building, 114 E. Hill Rd, Covington Pa

8. Deerfield Twp — Knoxville Community Building, Glover Conference Room 301 Main St. Knoxville Pa

9. Delmar Twp — North Coolidge Hollow Methodist Route 287 Wellsboro Pa

10. Delmar Twp — South Township Building 610 N Lawton Rd, Wellsboro Pa. Stony Fork.

11. Duncan Twp — Social Hall 1993 Route 287 Morris Pa

12. Elk Twp — Township Building 20 E. Shambaker Rd, Gaines Pa

13. Elkland Borough — Borough Council Chambers, 105 Parkhurst St. Elkland Pa

14. Farmington Twp — Township Building 19 Elkhorn Rd. Lawrenceville Pa

15. Gaines Twp — Township Building 1517 Route 6 Gaines Pa

16. Hamilton Twp — Township Building 16 Tioga St Morris Run Pa

17. Jackson Twp — Garrett Miller Center 37 Back St Millerton. Pa

18. Knoxville Borough — Knoxville Community Building, Gymnasium 301 Main St. Knoxville Pa

19. Lawrence Twp — Township Building 1038 Buckwheat Hollow Rd, Lawrenceville Pa

20. Lawrenceville Borough — The Erb Building 174 Water Tower Rd. Lawrenceville, Pa

21. Liberty Twp — Borough Building 7 W. Hill St, Liberty Pa.

22. Liberty Borough — Borough Building 7 W. Hill St, Liberty Pa.

23. Mansfield Borough — Mansfield Fire Station 381 S. Main St., Mansfield Pa

24. Middlebury Twp — Middlebury Fire Company 11747 Route 287 Middlebury Center Pa

25. Morris Twp — Social Hall 1993 Route 287 Morris Pa

26. Nelson Twp — Community Building 111 Village Dr. Nelson Pa

27. Osceola Twp — Presbyterian Church 104 Church St. Osceola Pa

28. Putnam Twp — Community Center, 2150 N. Williamson Rd, Covington.

29. Richmond Twp — Township Building 563 Valley Rd., Mansfield, Pa

30. Roseville Borough — Community Center Building 114 Roseville Ave. Mansfield Pa

31. Rutland Twp — Roseville United Methodist Church Anx 4118 Route 549 Mansfield Pa

32. Shippen Twp — Township Building 68 Asaph Run Rd. Wellsboro Pa

33. Sullivan Twp — Community Building 103 Williams Rd Mainesburg Pa

34. Tioga Twp — Township Building 50 Coleman St. Tioga Pa

35. Tioga Borough — Borough Building at 18 N Main St. Tioga Pa

36. Union Twp — Union Township Building, 324 Union Centre Rd Canton, Pa

37. Ward Twp — Ward United Methodist Church 587 Church Rd Canton Pa

38. Wellsboro Boro Ward 1 — Hospitality House 3 Queen St. Wellsboro Pa

39. Wellsboro Boro Ward 2 — Masonic Temple 8 Kelsey St. Wellsboro Pa

40. Westfield Township — Westfield Township Building 528 Mill St, Westfield Pa

41. Westfield Borough — Community Building at 429 E Main St. Westfield. Pa

Important Dates to Know

October 18: Last day to register before November election

October 26: Last day to apply for mail-in or civilian absentee ballot

October 26: Last day of in-person early voting (County Court House, Mon.- Fri. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

November 2: Last day for Board of Elections to receive voted mail-in and absentee ballots (by 8 p.m.)

November 2: Municipal Election

November 3: First day to register to vote after election day

November 9: Last day for Board of Elections to receive military & overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 1)

More information, FAQs, or voter forms can be found on the Tioga County Board of Elections website.