VP Mike Pence speaks in Western Pennsylvania

FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President Mike Pence landed in Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday. He spoke at a “Workers For Trump” event hoping to rally supporters ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
Later, Ali Lanyon will have a 1-on-1 interview with Pence after the event. That interview will be covered on-air and online throughout the evening.
- Bills DE Jerry Hughes leads initiative to provide city of Buffalo students and teachers with internet services
- Deadline for receiving Economic Impact Payment is Oct. 15, 9 million Americans to receive letter from IRS
- Lawmakers urge top health officials to prevent politics from swaying vaccine approval
- New York senators announce $73M in upstate funding for pandemic recovery
- Migrant center transforms into homeless shelter at night; helping others remains No. 1 mission