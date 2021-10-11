Absentee ballot application deadline quickly approaching

ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Absentee ballots are available to any voter who will not be in their county to vote at their polling place or are unable to get to their polling place due to a temporary or permanent illness, disability, or COVID-19 concerns.

Election day is November 2, 2021 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

An application for an absentee ballot by mail must be received no later than Monday, October 18, 2021. For absentee applications by email, fax, and the online portal, the deadline is midnight on Monday, October 18, 2021.

People can apply for an absentee ballot in person at the Board of Elections until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021.